Warwickshire Hunt responds to claims after anti-hunt campaigner suffers injuries following collision with horse

Warwickshire Hunt has responded to claims that an anti-hunt campaigner suffered injuries after colliding with one of their horses, saying that it is their members that are the victims of "relentless intimidation".

A video from the West Midlands Hunt Saboteur (WMAS) group shows a Warwickshire Hunt horse colliding with a protester as she was walking on a public right of way on the Upton Estate on November 30.

In response to claims from WMAS that she suffered a fractured coccyx and whiplash, the hunt said they are very sorry - but added that the incident was not deliberate and that they were being 'harrassed' by the protesters.

“We are very sorry that the saboteur was hurt and if they were then we hope they are recovered," said a spokesperson for the Warwickshire Hunt.

Still from the WMAS video, showing the hunt protester being hit by a horse rider.

"The incident was clearly not deliberate."

The video shows the hunt members riding off after colliding with the protester, leading the WMAS to claim that the move was 'deliberate' and that 'no one bothered to see if she was OK'.

In response, the Warwickshire Hunt added: "Hunt followers were concerned at the time but didn’t approach fearing the usual abuse. Indeed this is what happened which will be recorded on their other camera.

"It is suggested the saboteur went to A&E but if she did that was after she had continued to sab for the day harassing supporters."

The WMAS said: "It was only a matter of time before the Warwickshire Hunt seriously hurt someone.

"The rider can be seen riding his horse at speed into the sab who had her back to him as she walked up a public right of way on the Upton Estate. She required treatment in A&E after suffering a fractured coccyx and whiplash."

In relation to their claims that Warwickshire Police are not doing enough to monitor the hunt, they added: "Warwickshire Police must also accept their share of the blame for this incident for enabling and emboldening the Warwickshire Hunt by giving them carte blanche to do what they want including issuing threats to other members of our group."

A review of Warwickshire Police’s handling of hunting activity is expected to be published "very soon", having already been delayed.

As with previous stories, the Warwickshire Hunt has cast doubts over the WMAS's use of video footage, adding that a member of the WMAS was previously found guilty unanimously of perverting the course of justice through using video evidence back in 2020.

"I am very concerned about the mental well-being of some of our people in the hunting community as a result of this relentless intimidation," said the Warwickshire Hunt spokesperson.

In a previous video, a member of the Warwickshire Hunt is caught on camera making false and damaging claims about the Banbury Guardian (and the Leamington Courier as we work together with our sister paper on stories about the Warwickshire Hunt). In one claim, he says we are biased in our coverage and that we do not give both sides of the story.

We strongly refute these claims and have expressed our concerns to the hunt. The hunt has apologised, saying that the member does not represent the views of the hunt.

"This paper always gives us a chance to respond,” said the hunt.