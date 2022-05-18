Volunteer with 50 years’ service to community among those recognised at Banbury Lions Club meeting

District Governor Elect, Lion Kavalijt and her husband Lion Paramjit Dev from Letchworth Garden City & Baldock Lions attended the Banbury Lions Club awards meeting at the Wroxton House Hotel. (Submitted photo)

The Banbury Lions Club recognised several of its members for their service to the club and community, including one member with 50 years’ service.

Awards were presented to Lion Mike Lovell for 30 years’ service, Lion Ray Phipps for 35 years and Lion Phil Hassell for 35 years’ service and an incredible 50 years’ service has been given by Lion Vic Ince.

District Governor Elect, Lion Kavalijt and her husband Lion Paramjit Dev from Letchworth Garden City & Baldock Lions attended the Banbury Lions awards meeting at Wroxton House Hotel.

Lion Kavalijt offered some valuable advice about fundraising which is on the Banbury Lions’ agenda to continue their defibrillator provision project in town.