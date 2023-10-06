News you can trust since 1838
Village near Banbury to host antiques valuation fundraiser event for new sports centre

A village near Banbury will host an antiques valuation event later this month to raise vital funds for a new community and sports centre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
The antiques valuation day organised by the Working For Adderbury Community (WFAC) group and the Adderbury Parish Council will take place in the village's Institute Hall on Saturday October 21 from noon until 3pm.

Attendees are asked to pay £3 per item and £5 for two of their items to be valued by professionals Simon Davies of JS Auctions, Robert Bradlow of Oriental Ceramics at Sotheby’s, Michael Welsh of Phillips and Bonhams, and jewellery expert Frances Noble.

The organisers of the event hope that the day will help them raise money and awareness for the new Community and Sports Centre, which is planned to be built on Milton Road.

A proposed sketch of the planned Community and Sports Centre in Adderbury.A proposed sketch of the planned Community and Sports Centre in Adderbury.
A proposed sketch of the planned Community and Sports Centre in Adderbury.
Plans approved for community and sports facility in village near Banbury

The parish council and WFAC group have already raised £700,000, roughly half of the money required, secured land, and agreed pre-commencement conditions with Cherwell District Council.

At the Milton Road site, they have already made starts on the pitch area by sowing grass and maintaining it, and have created an entrance leading from the road.

Parish councillor Simon Davies said about the antiques day: “Please bring along any of the following that you would like valued. Jewellery, silver, clocks and watches, ceramics, sculpture, militaria, including medals, oriental porcelain, jade, as well as small pieces of furniture or photographs of furniture

“There will be four valuers present, all of whom have been affiliated with London salerooms over the past forty years, and there will be a guess the value competition.”

