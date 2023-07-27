Plans approved for community and sports facility in village near Banbury

Plans for a community hub and sports facility in a village near Banbury have been given the green light from the council.

Once all of the funds are in place, construction can begin on the new community and sports centre in Adderbury.

The project is a joint initiative from Adderbury Parish Council and residents' group Working for Adderbury Community and will feature a large hall for events and sports, meeting rooms, a kitchen and changing facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The groups have secured the land, and the pre-commencement conditions have now been agreed with Cherwell District Council. They also obtained permission from the county council’s highways team to build the entrance and a pedestrian footpath.

The new sports facility in Adderbury will be a hub or community events.

To help secure the rest of the funding, they are planning a number of fundraising events, including an activity day for all village groups on September 16, an Antiques Roadshow event on October 21, and a wine tasting quiz night on November 25.

The groups have also set up a buy a brick scheme where people can contribute to the building of the new centre and have their name recorded within the building, as well as apply for a number of grants.

A spokesperson for the Adderbury Parish Council said: Currently, Adderbury has only limited and old community and sports facilities. This new building will provide a ‘hub’ for all sorts of community activities throughout the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will also benefit all the community, including families and children, as it is planned that costs can be lower for local residents, and it should add to the well-being and health of individuals and of the community in general."