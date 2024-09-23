Video - Warning to motorists and pedestrians about floods on Banbury town and rural roads
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Torrential rain at times is collecting on the sides and sometimes across roads causing a hazard to motorists and also pedestrians who are at risk of getting drenched by vehicles’ spray.
Banbury Cross is flooding from two directions as water runs downhill from West Bar and South Bar streets. The water is flooding down the sides of the roads, causing a danger to people walking on pavements as vehicles pass.
Oxfordshire Highways department is reminding drivers of the hazards of driving in to floodwater and the risk of creating bow-waves that run in to adjacent properties.
“Any road closed due to flooding will have been done so for safety reasons and this should be respected. Highways often become flooded because the water-courses in to which they drain are already full,” said a spokesman.
Significant travel updates will be posted on X/Twitter at @OxonTravel
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.