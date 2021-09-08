Banbury MP Victoria Prentis presents Trevor Brown, the owner of the Pickled Ploughman pub in Adderbury, with his unsung hero award in July 2020.

Trevor Brown, aged 65, passed away peacefully on August 24 after two months receiving care at Katherine House Hospice.

Mr Brown, who was the owner of The Pickled Ploughman pub in Adderbury near Banbury, was well known for selfless actions and giving heart to others in the community.

Mark Godfrey, the manager of The Pickled Ploughman, said: "He was an inspirational leader and mentor, great friend to the staff and customers alike and philanthropist… supporting many causes in the local community."

Mr Brown received the first 'Unsung Hero' award issued by North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis for his service to the community during the pandemic.

Mrs Prentis said: “I am extremely saddened to hear the news of Trevor’s death. Trevor was a true unsung hero in Adderbury and beyond, and did so much to help those in the community during the pandemic. He cared deeply for Katharine House Hospice, coordinating several fundraising events for the charity who went on to look after him in his final few months.”

“I loved eating at his much-loved pub, the Pickled Ploughman. I have a very fond memory of Trevor serving me soup after a day out and about in the pouring rain.”

“He was selfless and always put the needs of other first. He will be sorely missed by so many in Banbury.”

Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors are handling Mr Brown's funeral arrangements. They posted a moving message in memory of Mr Brown on their Facebook page, which said: "Trevor passed away peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice on 24th August 2021, aged 65 years. Son of Elaine and Eric, father to Adam and Oliver, grandad to Arthur.

"A superb boss, mentor, businessman and above all, a kind gentleman who was a friend to so many and did so much for our local community."

Mr Brown's funeral service has been arranged to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Monday September 13 at 2pm. There will be an opportunity to make donations in Trevor's memory for Katharine House Hospice at the service, via www.eddfrostanddaughters.co.uk or by post c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.

Mr Godfrey added: "Trevor had the vision pre first lock down to open a farm shop outside the pub, which was a godsend to the local and wider communities (even had people from Oxford coming to buy fresh produce).

"Through the lockdowns, as well as the farm shop and doing take away, Trevor provided hundreds of free hot meals to the elderly and infirm in the village, who were unable to go out. One elderly villager who broke her hip, had a hot meal delivered to her door every day for four months."

He also hosted regular fundraisers for Katharine House Hospice. The hospice, also based in Adderbury, supports people and their families who are facing life-limiting illnesses.

Mr Godfrey said: "Throughout everything we supported our chosen charity Katherine House, whenever possible and raised over £5,000 for them."

Mr Brown launched the 'Eat out to Help Hospice' scheme, a spin-off of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme.

The scheme offered the diner a 'Buy one get one free' main for up to six people provided the diner purchased a pint of invisible beer (a £2 donation to KHH). The purchase of an invisible pint was required for each main for the deal ie pre-book buy three invisible pints receive three free mains in the deal. The scheme was also typically offered on certain days of the week.

Mr Godfrey has re-launched the 'Eat out to Help the Hospice' scheme in memory of Trevor Brown. The scheme runs from September 1 through October 31. The scheme is only available for pre-booked tables of up to six covers, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, all day.

You must buy an invisible pint for each free main, which goes directly to Katharine House Hospice. At the point of booking the customer must quote “KHH” to obtain the deal.

He added: “At the edge of the village, at the heart of the community” was one of Trevor’s mantras, and we wish to continue in the same vain.

"With Trevor having spent his last weeks receiving outstanding care from the hospice, we think it only right to celebrate his life by re-introducing 'Eat out to help the Hospice' and raise as much as we can for KHH.

"Whilst we appreciate that our fundraising won’t be on the same scale as Captain Tom’s, we hope to raise a significant amount, in Trevor’s memory."

Katharine House Community Engagement Manager Cherida Plumb said: “We were so saddened to hear of Trevor’s death. Trevor has been an amazing supporter of Katharine House.

"During lockdown he, and the Pickled Ploughman team, went above and beyond the call of duty to support the Hospice by taking donations on the produce stand, and running ‘Eat Out to Help the Hospice’ and ‘Invisible Beer’, raising thousands of pounds.