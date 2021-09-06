Group of Oxfordshire cyclists to take on 300-mile challenge raising money for Banbury-based charity Dementia Active

Andy Gill (kneeling) of new Banbury-based charity Dementia Active with members of the Kelly’s Heroes group who are cycling from Broughton Castle to Lands End to raise money for Dementia Active. (Photo from Martin Fiennes of Broughton Castle)

Kelly’s Heroes are a group men from Oxfordshire, who have been raising money for local charities over the last five years by cycling various long-distance routes, including Banbury to Blackpool, London to Brighton and Oxford to Paris.

This year the group are riding from Broughton Castle in Banbury on Thursday September 9 arriving at Lands End in Cornwall on Saturday September 11, a total of 330 miles over three days.

Kelly's Heroes have chosen to support the Dementia Active charity based in Banbury with their cycling challenge.

Andy Gill, the founder and CEO of the Dementia Active charity, said: "It's absolutely amazing they've chosen us. They're so positive about it."

The group launched a GoFundMe fundraising webpage, and have already passed their target of £2,500. The group has raised £4,330, and hopes to raise as much as possible before they finish the challenge.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the 300-mile cycle challenge can use the following web link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kellys-heroesMr Gill added: "It's great. I talked to Martin Fiennes about starting it from Broughton Castle. His mum, Lady Saye and Sele, is our patron."

The Fiennes family of Broughton Castle are very supportive of fundraising for the Dementia Active charity.

Andy also said the money from the fundraising challenge will go towards securing a building for the charity.

He said: "At the minute we are using village halls. Our ultimate goal is to buy our own building.

"We provide daytime sessions for people with dementia, which allows families to get the respite they need."

The charity, which started in December 2018, currently runs four sessions, three in Banbury and one Bicester. There are a maximum of 10 people per session, but the charity uses lots of volunteers which helps provide more one to one help.