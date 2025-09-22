‘The Labour Party has abandoned its values’: Labour deputy leader on district council defects to the Conservatives

A councillor has quit the Labour party and joined the Conservatives, after saying he “no longer felt at home” within the party.

Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, who was elected to Cherwell District Council in 2022, was Deputy Leader of the Labour group and had been a party member for more than a decade.

He represents Banbury Cross and Neithrop and the district council and is also Deputy Mayor of Banbury Town council.

But he announced that he would be leaving the group today (Friday, September 19), claiming that the party has “lost its focus on building a healthy and inclusive society […] where everyone, irrespective of their background can thrive and be valued”.

He said: “I got into politics to serve the community and make a difference to peoples’ lives, but the Labour Party has now abandoned its values and me.

“I consider the aims and objectives represented in the Conservative Party as credible, inclusive and progressive irrespective of one’s background.

“I have therefore decided to join the Conservative Party with immediate effect.”

He added that he would continue his roles on both the town and district council.

Cllr Okeke was the first black councillor on the district council and later became the first black chairman in 2024.

A Labour source said: “Labour has high standards for all our candidates and only those who have demonstrated they can deliver for our residents will be selected.

“Clearly in this case we were right not to select him, if he thinks the Tories – who have been resoundingly rejected by voters across Oxfordshire, including in Banbury at the general election – are the answer.”

Cllr Eddie Reeves, leader of the Conservative group at Cherwell, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Chuk to the Conservative family.

“I think Chuk’s been impressed by our practical approach to opposition on Cherwell District Council.

“Sound finances, common sense policies and a welcome approach to all sections of the community is what we’re about locally.

“Chuk sees that, and I couldn’t be happier that someone of his calibre has decided to join us.”

Local Conservative Chairman Adam Nell added that Cllr Okeke is “formidable councillor” and that the party is pleased to welcome him.