TEDxBanbury to host climate change series

TEDxBanbury will host a second ‘In Conversation’ series this November with several special guests sharing their visions for a greener future.

The series will include Helen Bird and Keith James from Banbury based WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme), Ian Pritchett from Greencore Construction, and Cathy Ryan representing Cosy Homes Retrofit Project.

Greencore Construction who specialise in ‘passivhaus’, and Cosy Homes Retrofit Project will be taking part in interviews on Saturday November 13. WRAP, now national and global, will be joining TEDxBanbury on Saturday November 20.

The two TEDxBanbury events follow the TED Countdown Summit taking place between October 12-15, which will bring together 1,000 leaders in Edinburgh, as TED speakers share a blueprint for an inspiring net-zero future. The summit will be amplified by hundreds of TEDx Countdown events around the world, and through a special global livestream event hosted by TED on October 30.

"The TED Summit precedes the UN Climate Change Conference (COPs26) in Glasgow between 31 October 31 – November 12, bringing together key leaders from across the world to work in partnership and spearhead mandates for a sustainable future for us all."