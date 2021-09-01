Banbury volunteer recognised for her long service with Guide Dogs charity

Sandy Williams, of Banbury, has been presented with a long-service award after volunteering with Guide Dogs for more than 30 years. (Image from Guide Dogs charity)

Sandy Williams, of Banbury, has been presented with a long-service award after volunteering with Guide Dogs for more than 30 years.

Sandy said: “I was delighted to receive the recognition of my volunteer work for Guide Dogs. I have had the pleasure of being involved with many guide dog owners, volunteers and representatives of guide dogs over the years in what is a genuine community of individuals who give selflessly to benefit those affected by sight loss.

“At some point in our lives we are all likely to need the support so it is important to try to give something back if you can. Volunteering for Guide Dogs is very rewarding especially seeing the smiles on the faces of those donating when a guide dog is present.”

More than 30 years ago Sandy was approached to join the Banbury Guide Dogs’ fundraising group as their treasurer, and since then has been actively supporting fundraising and social events in support of Guide Dogs.

She said that meeting all the wonderful guide dogs and their owners ‘has been a real highlight.’

Rachael Bartlett, regional volunteering advisor for Guide Dogs, said: “Our fundraisers are a crucial part of the Guide Dogs family, with not only raising vital funds for our life-changing services, but also helping to spread the word in their local communities about what Guide Dogs do and how we support people with sight loss.

“To volunteer with an organisation for over 30 years is an incredible achievement and will have made a hugely positive difference for our charity and in the lives of the people we support.”

It costs around £55,000 to train and support a guide dog partnership. Guide Dogs relies on donations to keep its life-changing services running.

Every hour, another person in the UK loses their sight. Guide Dogs want everyone who experiences sight loss to be able to live their lives the way they choose and feel confident, independent and supported in the world.