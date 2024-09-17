"Tax energy companies more - don't take away winter fuel allowances' says Banbury woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Letters to the Editor – ‘Tax energy companies more - don't take away pensioners’ winter fuel allowances' a Banbury woman writes.

I am writing to express my opposition to the Labour government’s decision to end Winter Fuel Payments to most of the 11.4 million pensioners who received it in 2022/23 which will mean that millions of older people in this country will be cold and damp in their homes this winter.

This new Labour government made no mention of this intention in their manifesto before the recent General Election and there has been no public consultation, engagement or impact assessment of this policy decision.

A combination of the end of the Winter Fuel Payment and a likely increase in energy prices from October 1 this year will mean that the average older household will see their energy bills increase by up to 15% in real terms, compared with winter 2023/24.

Perhaps the energy companies, who have made such super-profits over the past decades, should be required to pay a little more tax so that the government doesn’t have to take away pensioners’ winter fuel allowances.

Ending a relatively small benefit that nevertheless makes a significant difference to the lives of millions of pensioners is ill-advised. Most people have older relatives and we all face the prospect of becoming more vulnerable and infirm in our old age.

Karen Moffat, Banbury

Appeal

I am going on a volunteering project with Trefoil Guild in October, to help develop Guiding in Lesotho.

As a pupil at Queensway School, Banbury I remember that we twinned with a school in Lesotho, and even had a visit from some teachers.

David Martin was head, and I was in Miss Powell’s class. With other teachers of my age group being Mr Rowe and Mr Iverson.

I was only there from September 1974 until July 1977 so it has to be between those dates.

I am hoping that someone who was also a pupil or teacher there can remember the Lesotho school name, or has a newspaper cutting about it, or a school book with a mention of it.

I travel out on October 18 and will spend two weeks volunteering there in schools and communities.

The library has microfilm of the Banbury Guardian but I am no longer local to Banbury, and am not sure if I will be visiting before the trip.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. I was Wendy Cooper then, and my email if you have any details at all is [email protected]

Wendy Fisher via email

NHS

So, it is now categorically clear that the Conservative Party left our NHS on the brink because Lord Darzi's report now proves it.

Ever since the NHS was founded under a Labour government it has never been in such a sorry state.

So I fully welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s commitment to a ten year plan to turn the NHS around.

The Conservative Party policy of sticking plaster politics has failed completely.

Tough and bold decisions need to be taken and Labour is the party to take them.

Geoffrey Brooking via email

