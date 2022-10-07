Student nurse from Banbury will run half-marathon in memory of inspirational colleague​​​​​​​

Kelly Davies will run the Oxford half-marathon of colleague Steve Pearce who passed away in March.

Kelly Davies will be donating all of the money raised for her half-marathon run to the Oxford Health Complex Needs Service, which is a specialist community service, providing group therapy for people meeting the criteria for personality disorder.

The student mental health nurse will be running the race to honour the memory of Steve Pearce, who developed the service for people with personality disorders and remained at the forefront of the service from 2002 until his passing in March of this year.

Kelly said: “This is my offering to help keep his work alive; to ensure his hope and belief in the service he developed is shared.

"My half marathon time will be measured. The money raised for the Oxford Health Complex Needs Service will be measured. In sharing Steve's energy, my belief is that the benefits this will bring are without measure.”