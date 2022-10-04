Banbury schoolgirl wins mini London Marathon at her first attempt

Banbury schoolgirl Isla McGowan won the TCS Under 15 girls mini London Marathon with a photo finish and time of 8.33 mins over the 2.6km course.

Banbury schoolgirl Isla McGowan said she was 'shocked but very happy' after finishing first in her age group at the mini London Marathon - at her first attempt.

The 14-year-old won the TCS Under 15 girls mini London Marathon on Saturday (the day before the marathon) with a photo finish and time of 8.33 mins over the 2.6km course.

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge presented her with her medal and trophy - and she was interviewed on BBC1's marathon coverage.

"I was thought I might come at least in the top 20 as it is the first time doing it," said Isla who lives outside Kings Sutton and goes to Tudor Hall.

"But I wasn't expecting to win it - I am so happy though."