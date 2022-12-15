Special visitor lights up children's Christmas party at Banbury charity

Mother Christmas giving out a gift at the Home Start Christmas party.

Children attending the annual Christmas party of the Banbury-based charity Home Start at the Britannia Road Children's Centre were delighted to receive a visit from Mother Christmas, who brought gifts and welcomed the children inside her grotto.

The Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton charity provides help to local families on a wide range of issues, from financial worries to bereavement, domestic abuse, or helping out with a child with disabilities.

The Christmas grotto featuring elves and Mother Christmas at the Home Start Christmas party.

One attending parent said: "Thank you very much for such a wonderful and fun afternoon. My son enjoyed every minute of it and so did I. Got to meet another lovely Mum with her baby girl, and it was so nice to meet other families."

Mother Christmas said: "I love spreading the magic at this time of year, especially to those who might be needing a little extra joy.

"This Christmas may be more challenging than most for many, so bringing a little gift, and putting a smile on the children’s faces at the party was the least I could do."