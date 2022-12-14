Glebefields Care home enjoyed their annual Christmas Fayre.

The Glebefields Christmas Fayre, which took place on Saturday December 3 brought the festive spirit to the home with stalls full of artisan foods and unique handcrafted gifts.

The home was buzzing with Christmas cheer as guests, residents, and staff enjoyed the homemade mulled wine and mince pies while taking in the various products on offer that included pottery and gift cards.

Manager of Glebefields, Nisha Shaji said: "Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit."

A selection of some of the stalls on offer at the Christmas Fayre.