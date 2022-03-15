Six-year-old Banbury boy publishes first comic book - ‘Dinosaur Nerd Boy’

Six-year-old Logan Smith, from Banbury, has written and published his first comic book called Dinosaur Nerd Boy (photo from his mother, Samantha H.K. Smith)

A six-year-old Banbury school boy has written and published his first comic book ‘Dinosaur Nerd Boy.'

Logan Smith, who attends The Grange Community Primary School, has recently written and published his first comic book. The 16-page comic, illustrated by Oxford artist Joshua Cornah, follows Logan as he’s sucked into a computer game and meets dinosaurs.

It’s the first issue in what he hopes will be a series of adventures. Logan has funded the comic book project himself using his savings, paying market rates to the artist and comic printing company.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cover of the newly published comic book written by six-year-old Logan Smith (photo from his mother Samantha H.K. Smith)

He completely sold out of his first print run, which were sold for £3 each on Etsy.

His mother, Samantha Smith, said: "We’re doing another limited run on Etsy of a further 25 copies and that will be the end of the first edition and any future copies will be a second edition and be solely on Amazon

There are now only 20 left for sale on Etsy. They can be bought through the following web link: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1190875719/dinosaur-nerd-boy-comic-issue-1-by-logan

Logan worked hard to produce his first comic book spending four months working out where to print from and how to sell it, with some help from his mother.

The back cover of the newly published comic book written by six-year-old Logan Smith (photo from his mother Samantha H.K. Smith)

Samantha said: "He’s already writing the second issue, having made a profit on his first venture and will bring dinosaurs, robots, scary poachers, and aliens to the next outing.

"If he continues to sell well, there’s a dinosaur ‘fact pack’ book in the making, along with Dinosaur Nerd Boy/Girl/Heroes (inclusive) merchandise coming soon."

A love for writing runs in the family for Logan. His mother has published two books under the name Samantha H.K. Smith, and jointly runs a publishing company called Grimbold Books. The book company seen here: www.grimboldbooks.com publishes sci-fi, fantasy, and dark fiction books.

Samantha, who works full-time as a detective constable at Banbury Police Station, said: "I’m passionate about literature and want to support him in everything he does.

Dinosaur Nerd Boy comics written by Banbury school boy Logan Smith (Submitted photo)

"I also want to show younger children that dreams are worth pursuing. Creative outlets can often be overlooked, but by supporting our children and being their biggest fans, we nourish the next generation of writers, artists, poets, and musicians."

Samantha had the novel ‘In Search of Gods and Heroes’ published with Grimbold Books. And then her second novel, 'ANNA,' was hardback published in May 2021 and paperback published in February 2022.