Shipston students team up with Hollywood actor to support local charity's butterfly initiative

Four students at Shipston High School have teamed up with a Hollywood actor to film a video supporting Shipston Home Nursing’s summer remembrance butterfly initiative.

Year 8 computer studies students Isla, Abigail, Layla and Emily, along with teacher Ella Rivetts, joined Game of Thrones and The Crown star Anton Lesser to shoot the video.

The video was created to promote the charity’s forthcoming butterfly remembrance event, where people can remember lost loved ones by purchasing a metal butterfly in their memory.

Kate Bamford, fundraising manager for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “The students did an excellent job, demonstrating great skill and enthusiasm. It’s wonderful to see the community coming together to support such a meaningful cause.

Shipston students Isla, Abigail, Layla and Emily with Anton Lesser.

"By purchasing a metal butterfly, you can honour a loved one at our Blackberry Farm butterfly event. The butterflies will be displayed in a dedicated area next month, each featuring a personalised message tag, and will be yours to keep afterwards.

"Everyone buying a butterfly will be entered into a draw to win a two-night stay in Warwickshire’s only tree house holiday home at Winchcombe Farm.”

Tomorrow (June 28) is the last day that people will be able to purchase one of the butterflies, which will go on display at Blackberry Farm in Halford from July 12 to July 15.

The charity is also running a competition for people who purchase a butterfly, with the prize of a two-night stay at the Will’s Tree House holiday home in Upper Tysoe.