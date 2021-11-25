Shipston Community Christmas event returns to offer companionship and cheer to people spending the day alone

The free event was started five years ago to hold a Christmas dinner at the Townsend Hall for people from Shipston and the surrounding villages who may be experiencing loneliness at Christmas. Under last year’s Covid-restrictions, 50 dinners were delivered to people’s homes with socially distanced chats on the doorstep.

This year the charity will offer ‘the best of both worlds’ delivering meals to people who would feel more comfortable staying at home, plus a Christmas morning drinks and mince pie reception at the Townsend Hall for those who would like celebrate with others in person.

Tessa Hince, who organises the event with a team of volunteers, said: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone is important so we’re giving people the option to see others in person or, if they would prefer to stay at home, to have some Christmas cheer delivered to them.

Shipston’s Community Christmas is returning this year in a new form to hold a festive event and provide dinners to people who might otherwise spend Christmas alone.

“Shipston Community Christmas is for people of all ages who might be spending the day alone and we’re appealing for people to get in touch if they would like to be part of our plans this year.”

“Yet again we have been overwhelmed over by the generosity of the local community.

The Christmas Morning event will take place from 10am-12pm with drinks, mince pies, Christmas music and the opportunity to collect a Christmas dinner to take away. Volunteers will also be assisting with transport to the Townsend Hall and Christmas dinner deliveries.