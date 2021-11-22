Banbury family launches massive Christmas light display fundraiser to help local school

The Hill family in Banbury is hosting a massive Christmas light display as a fundraiser for Frank Wise School in town

Johnny Steele and Kylie Hill kick off the Christmas season every year with a massive display of Christmas lights. This year for their 16th season they are also hosting a fundraiser to benefit Frank Wise School in Banbury.

Kylie said: "This year we are excited to say that we have gone bigger and better and added more lights and more inflatables. We are fundraising for our local special needs school Frank Wise in Banbury.

"This year we have chosen to support our local school where currently our child, Jasper, attends and also during the pandemic fundraising hasn’t been able to happen for them. Frank Wise is a lovely school that puts so much support into children with complex needs."

Kylie Hill and her son Jasper outside their family Christmas light display near Bretch Hill Banbury

The family held a Christmas lights switch-on on Friday November 19 at their home located at Edinburgh Way, Banbury just off Bretch Hill.

The family has set a fundraising target of £1,000 through two online fundraising web pages. To contribute to the Hill Christmas lights fundraising campaign you can use the JustGiving web link here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kylie-hill-4 or the GoFundMe web link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/frank-wise-school-is-a-special-needs-school

They also have a charity donation box set up outside their home.For more information about the Hill Christmas Light Display see their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/kyliehill1988

The Christmas lights display will be on everyday from 4 to 10pm, the week leading up to Christmas they will be on from 4pm until midnight and the week of Christmas they will be on from 4 to 11pm right up to January 6.

