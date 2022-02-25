Severe traffic congestion expected in Banbury tomorrow (Saturday) as 1,000 mourners gather for the funerals of two young men, killed two weeks ago

Mohammed Hashim, left, and Saqib Hussain whose funeral takes place in Banbury tomorrow

The two 21-year-old men were cousins and friends Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, who died on February 11 in the crash on the A46.

Sajad Hussain, Saqib's father, told the Banbury Guardian that up to 1,000 mourners are expected at the Banbury Madni Masjid Mosque, Merton Street, Grimsbury in advance of the start of the funeral proceedings at 10.30am.

The burials will take place across town at the Hardwick Cemetary at approximately 12.15pm. It is expected those attending will return to the Mosque for a gathering following the burials.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hussain said: "We mainly want to make people aware in case of any traffic problems. Three car parks will be set up at Dashwood School, Merton Street and St Leonard's School on the Causeway. The streets in the surrounding area may also be used for parking.

"We will have traffic marshalls and volunteers on hand assisting and we have made the police aware of the large turnout that is expected. We are expecting up to 1,000 people to attend the funeral and burials."

Tributes to the two young men poured in, as reported a week ago, and an online fund was set up with the aim of commemorating their lives in the building of a new mosque and education community centre.