Tributes for two Banbury friends who tragically died in car crash near Leicester

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain have been identified by police as the two men who died in a crash on the A46 in Leicester. (Photos provided by Leicestershire Police)

Police have identified Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, and Saqib Hussain, 21, both of Banbury, as the victims in a fatal car crash on the A46 near Leicester around 1.30am on Friday February 11.

Haleema Suleman said her nephew, Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, who was known as Hashim in the community, was cousins with Saqib Hussain.

She said: "We think they were both beautiful souls. They were just innocent boys who have only left great memories of kindness and goodness with loved ones, and it's very tragic they didn't get the opportunity to see much more in life. We thanks Allah for the short, but sweet time we got to spend with them."

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, who was known as Hashim. (photo from the family, Haleema Suleman)

A mosque in Banbury, the Al-Medina 313, has launched an online fundraiser to build a new mosque and education community centre in memory of Hashim and Saqib.

They are now more than 75 per cent towards reaching their £30,000 fundraising target.

You can contribute to the JustGiving web page using the link here: https://justgiving.com/campaign/masjidhashimsaqibHaleema added: "All we want for them is a legacy of love, unity, education and happiness."

Relatives have referred to Hashim as the heartbeat of the family.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, who was known as Hashim. (photo from the family, Haleema Suleman)

Haleema said: "Hashim made us smile, and he made us laugh. He would always light up the room with jokes.

"He was a very cheerful, loving person.

"During his life he brought people together, and in death he's done the same.

"We just want the world to know how amazing he is, and how he emulated the character of the prophet Muhammed."

Leicestershire Police have charged five people with murder in connection with the A46 crash.

Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Leicester, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, were both charged with murder.

Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, were also charged with murder.