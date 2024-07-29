Seven-year-old Chipping Norton girl signs deal with Hollywood talent agents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented young actor from Chipping Norton has been picked up by a Hollywood talent agency.

Great Rollright CofE Primary School pupil Thea Evans impressed agents at Cesd Talent Agency with her performance in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2'.

Thea, who has been acting for three years now, also gained attention for her work in Nintendo, Honda and McDonald's adverts.

The young talent has worked in film studies across Europe including Bucharest, Spain and Lithuania and has some exciting projects planned for the rest of the year.

Seven-year-old Thea Evans from Chipping Norton has been signed by Hollywood agents CESD.

Head teacher at Great Rollright school, Michelle Hastings said: “Life is about chasing your dreams. Well done Thea for managing to balance your acting and school life so successfully.”