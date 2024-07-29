Seven-year-old Chipping Norton girl signs deal with Hollywood talent agents
Great Rollright CofE Primary School pupil Thea Evans impressed agents at Cesd Talent Agency with her performance in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2'.
Thea, who has been acting for three years now, also gained attention for her work in Nintendo, Honda and McDonald's adverts.
The young talent has worked in film studies across Europe including Bucharest, Spain and Lithuania and has some exciting projects planned for the rest of the year.
Head teacher at Great Rollright school, Michelle Hastings said: “Life is about chasing your dreams. Well done Thea for managing to balance your acting and school life so successfully.”
Although her career in Hollywood is well on its way, Thea is not setting any limits on her future aspirations. She said: “My dream is to act and to live on a farm. I also want to be a babysitter.”
