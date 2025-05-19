Servicemen's club rises from the ashes in a transformation that sees it crowned the Best in the World

The Banbury RAF Association club, which faced closure when membership plummeted during Covid, has been transformed.

After a huge fundraising campaign and much work by dedicated members, the RAFA Club on Broad Street has just been recognised as the Number 1 RAFA Branch in the World.

Branch chairman Chris Adams said: “COVID hit and both branch and branch club committees collapsed. We had 12 days to save the branch or it was going to be disbanded - the branch club locked and sold.

"Not on my watch! We had 64 members back then; we now have over 300 and have also won the National Turnaround Club of The Year in 2022.

RAFA Banbury Branch Chair Chris Adams, being president with the RAF Association's President's Award from Air Commodore Polly Perkins.

"It’s a phoenix from the flames story if ever there was one. We have great plans to turn the Broad Street building into a Centre of Excellence for veterans’ well-being and support,” he said.

“We're extremely proud of our achievements. From being ‘finished’ in 2020 to the point where we have been recognised as the No1 RAFA Branch in the World is a remarkable story for Banbury.”

The club was awarded the Area President’s Award at the RAFA Conference on May 10. The club was commended for meeting increasing calls for its services during the cost-of-living crisis.

Formed in 1955, the Banbury branch is preparing to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee with events planned throughout the year including an Anniversary Gala Dinner on July 5.

Paul Overgaard, left, Branch Club committee member and Chris Adams, right, Branch chair. The Branch is the charity and the Branch Club is the business that supports the RAFA Club's charitable aims

Since its establishment, the club has maintained a proud record of supporting its membership, RAF veterans across north Oxfordshire, the wider Association and in particular the personnel and families of RAF Brize Norton and MOD Kineton, with whom it shares close and enduring bonds. The branch supports national events but focuses on local and regional events, helping promote the branch and its work across the community.

Mr Adams is a driving force on Armed Forces Day, Battle of Britain Commemorations and Remembrance Sunday Events. In 2024, the Branch played an integral role in celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Mr Adams is also Branch Standard Bearer, present at any RAF veteran funeral or thanksgiving service if requested, providing comfort to bereaved families.

The Branch also delivers a Battle of Britain Sunset Ceremony every September in remembrance and honour of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Banbury RAFA club provides many well-being events for members including community lunches, daytime and evening bingo sessions, games nights, Trafalgar Night, Burns Night, darts and Aunt Sally teams, regular live music events and barbecues. Working in partnership with Citizen’s Advice, drop-In services are also provided. Last year saw the refurbishment of the ground floor social space, the second floor Guy Gibson Lounge and Media Centre and a complete re-landscaping of the garden. “The metamorphosis of this branch and club from a point of seemingly imminent closure in 2020 to its now modern, vibrant and highly successful incarnation is testament to the solid leadership of its Trustees and Committee Members,” the award citation said.

“Their ability to engage with and galvanise their membership to support their charitable activities is self-evident and their positive impact in their local community continues to grow. In recognition of their enduring commitment to the ideals of the RAF Association, Banbury Branch are worthy winners of the Area President’s Award for 2024.