Santa rides to the Banbury area to kickstart Christmas for a Shipston charity - and 100 Harley riders will join him

Shipston Home Nursing cares for patients with illnesses which do not respond to curative treatment and who wish to be nursed at home. Its nursing services are managed through a team of Registered General Nurses specialising in palliative care supported by Healthcare Assistants. They care for the patient and their family, in their own homes throughout the period of their illness.

The service covers Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages and is completely free of charge.