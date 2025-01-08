Results from long-awaited review into Warwickshire Police’s handling of hunting activity have been published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The results from the long-awaited review into Warwickshire Police’s handling of hunting activity have been published today (Wednesday).

David Peet, a former chief executive at the offices of police and crime commissioners (OPCCs) in Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, was asked to independently review the force’s response to alleged anti-social behaviour, road safety and crime in relation to Warwickshire Hunt.

And while the report states that the force needs a "more proactive and transparent approach" in its communication with the media and public, it also concluded that there was no suggestion that Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner's (PCC's) membership of the Countryside Alliance influenced police decision-making. And it stated that the force acted lawfully when it entered, what became to be known as, the 'secret protocol' with Warwickshire Hunt.

"Clear operational independence was maintained throughout, with all decisions made by Warwickshire Police personnel at an appropriate level," the report said. Hunt protesters had suggested that the PCC Philip Seccombe's membership of Countryside Alliance was a 'conflict of interest', given the group's support of hunt organisations.

Top left and bottom right: Footage of Warwickshire Hunt on the roads, casing disruption to traffic. Top right: PCC Philip Seccombe.

But Mr Peet said he is satisfied that the PCC had no influence or involvement with decisions made in regards to Warwickshire Hunt.

The 'secret protocol'

The other controversial issue was the so-called 'secret protocol'. Back in December 2022, Warwickshire Police issued a Community Protection Notice (CPN) to the Warwickshire Hunt for anti-social behaviour and disregard for road safety. This was due to be appealed by Warwickshire Hunt but a protocol to address road safety matters was agreed prior to that being heard. It meant the CPN was dropped, which caused anger among some communities and hunt protesters, especially as the new protocol was not made public. It became known as the 'secret protocol' and campaigners - including Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western - asked for its contents to be made public. A Freedom of Information Act was put forward to find out more about the protocol - but Mr Pleet said Warwickshire Police acted within the law, and on legal advice, when they declined to reveal the details. However, at the time, this only intensified the issues. We have been reporting on incidents of alleged illegal fox hunting activity by Warwickshire Hunt - which the hunt strongly denies - and last year, these reports made it on the national TV channels, with Channel 4 running investigations into the matter.

What the report's author said

David Peet, author of the independent review, said: “The issue of hunting is highly divisive and elicits strong opinions on both sides. "The review has not been commissioned to look at the current legislation on hunting, nor does it deal with arguments either for or against hunting. It aims to look specifically at Warwickshire Police’s use of a Community Protection Notice to tackle reported incidents of anti-social behaviour by the Warwickshire Hunt, how matters were handled when the CPN was challenged and the decision-making that lay behind this. He added: “I have been able to identify both good practice and areas for improvement. While there were clearly shortcomings, particularly around oversight and communication, it is evident that the force has taken steps to learn from these experiences and has implemented measures to address the issues identified. “Importantly, there is no evidence to suggest undue influence from the Police and Crime Commissioner in operational matters, and I am satisfied that operational independence was maintained throughout. The use of a CPN was clearly focused on addressing anti-social behaviour relating to the use of public roads and not for allegations of illegal fox hunting. "Nevertheless, the subsequent work by the force to provide greater clarity on how it polices the wider issue of trail hunting is welcome and, while it is early days, this feels like a step change in the way in which these issues are handled.”

So what happens next?

The main criticism in the report of the police is their communication. The author said: "The force underestimated the level of public and media interest in the issue and relied on a reactive rather than proactive communication strategy. The review recommends a more proactive and transparent approach moving forward, including providing clear information on how to report incidents relating to hunting and associated anti-social behaviour." The report says that the police need to make it clear to the public on how they can report allegations about the hunt, and to make a role that acts as a single point of contact for the public. Mr Peet acknowledged that the force has already taken steps to address this. "A new operational strategy has been introduced to improve police responses to hunting-related concerns, enhance resource planning, and strengthen public confidence," he said. Mr Peet also said that Warwickshire Police should consider "holding engagement events with both those involved in legal hunting activity and those opposed to it to identify any learning at the end of each hunt season".

Reaction from the PCC

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “I commissioned this independent review to ensure full transparency, robust scrutiny, and a clear understanding of how Warwickshire Police approached what was a complex and divisive issue. I am pleased that the review has confirmed my office’s operational independence and found no evidence of inappropriate influence. “It is also important to clarify that the Community Protection Notice was never about addressing illegal fox hunting, but instead focused on anti-social behaviour linked to road use during hunting activities. Public safety was always at the heart of the decisions taken by the force. “The review provides clarity around the legal settlement agreement. The decision to pursue this approach was made under clear instruction from the court to explore settlement options, and Warwickshire Police acted on legal advice in maintaining its confidentiality. This position has been upheld by the Information Commissioner’s Office. "Nevertheless, more could have been done to explain that position to the public at the time, which the force acknowledges. It has since published clear public guidance on its expectations of all parties involved with trail hunting. “While improvements have already been made, the review has helpfully outlined additional steps which both the force and my office can take to further enhance transparency and operational effectiveness. I am fully committed to ensuring the recommendations of this review are acted upon. Through my holding to account activity I will ensure that the lessons the review has uncovered are embedded across the force.” To read the full report, visit https://www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/ or click here.