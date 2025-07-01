Red Arrows to fly over Banbury and Chipping Norton on Friday afternoon
The RAF’s aerial aerobatic team will be passing the two towns at a low altitude on a trip from RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire to Exeter. There will be flypasts at Benson and Henley Regatta.
The planes will pass Banbury at around 6.20pm and are due to fly north west of Chipping Norton at 6.25pm. They fly on to Stanton Harcourt and Clifton Hampden before the flypast at RAF Benson before continuing to Henley to thrill the crowds at the annual regatta.
Aircraft are expected to fly between 250 feet above ground level to 2000 feet.
They depart RAF Waddington at 6.08pm and will arrive in Exeter at 6.52pm.
There is a map of the route here – it can be expanded.
The team HQ says the height and route are approximate and subject to change.
