Red Arrows to fly over Banbury and Chipping Norton on Friday afternoon

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 1st Jul 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 16:56 BST
The legendary Red Arrows are to fly over Banbury and Chipping Norton on Friday afternoon (July 4).

The RAF’s aerial aerobatic team will be passing the two towns at a low altitude on a trip from RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire to Exeter. There will be flypasts at Benson and Henley Regatta.

The planes will pass Banbury at around 6.20pm and are due to fly north west of Chipping Norton at 6.25pm. They fly on to Stanton Harcourt and Clifton Hampden before the flypast at RAF Benson before continuing to Henley to thrill the crowds at the annual regatta.

Aircraft are expected to fly between 250 feet above ground level to 2000 feet.

The Red Arrows fly over Glastonbury. The iconic jets will fly over Banbury on July 4placeholder image
The Red Arrows fly over Glastonbury. The iconic jets will fly over Banbury on July 4

They depart RAF Waddington at 6.08pm and will arrive in Exeter at 6.52pm.

There is a map of the route here – it can be expanded.

The team HQ says the height and route are approximate and subject to change.

