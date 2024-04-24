Raise money for Banbury dementia charity by walking a marathon this summer

Banbury residents have been invited to fundraise for a local dementia charity by walking the distance of a marathon in June.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:47 BST
Dementia Active, based on Manor Park business park, launched the June walking challenge on Thursday, April 18.

The charity hopes the challenge will raise money to help fund its daily activities for people living with dementia.

Banbury dementia charity Dementia Active has challenged residents to take on its walking challenge this June.
Participants are encouraged to walk the distance of a marathon (26.2 miles) over the course of a month.

On Sunday, June 30, all participants and staff members of the charity will gather at Banbury Rugby Club for a 10-mile walk.

Gail Seward of Dementia Active said: “The challenge can be completed throughout the month of June in any way you wish.

"Anyone not able to join us to walk the Banbury fringe walk on June 30 can still take part in the challenge. But obviously, we hope for a really great turnout on the day!”

To sign up for the challenge visit: https://dementiactive.co.uk/marathon-in-a-month

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/walk-a-marathon-in-a-month

