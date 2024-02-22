Banbury dementia charity opens its doors to the community for social event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After 18 months of fundraising and renovating, local charity Dementia Active will open the doors at its Manor Park centre for an informative social event.

The event will be an opportunity for the charity to showcase its building, speak about new services, and share fundraising projects with people and businesses interested in getting involved.

Andy Gill, founder and CEO, said: "We are so grateful for the help and support of our local community over the last 18 months.

Dementia Active has invited members of the community and businesses to visit its centre next week (February 27).

"The centre has grown beyond recognition over this time. We now hope more businesses will join with us in ensuring Dementia Active remains a permanent fixture for local residents who need our services now or in the future."

The newly built centre now features a fully functional kitchen and dining room, a music room, a garden, a cinema room, event space, and a number of session rooms that the charity uses for activities with its members.It has also recently launched the 'music for wellbeing’ sessions, where members and carers are invited once a month to listen, dance and sing along with local musicians.

Gail Seward from Dementia Active said: “The evening is a thank you and also an introduction to anyone who may be interested in coming along and supporting the centre and the work we do here.”

The event will run from 6 until 8pm on Tuesday February 27. For more information about the event, email [email protected]