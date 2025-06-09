Rail users to and from Banbury warned of short-notice cancellations on CrossCountry trains from today (Monday)

Rail users from Banbury are warned of short-notice cancellations on CrossCountry trains from today (Monday).

Travel disruption on the CrossCountry train system is due to an overtime ban by RMT union members on weekdays and Saturdays.

Unless agreement is reached, this could mean short-notice cancellations until Saturday 25 October. Passengers are advised to check before travelling.

RMT union members at CrossCountry have agreed industrial action short of a strike – meaning members will not work overtime or on days they are not rostered to work.

“Though the industrial action affects a number of different roles, the restrictions on when train managers and senior conductors can work will mean an increased number of short-notice cancellations across the CrossCountry network during this period,” a company statement said.

Richard Morris, CrossCountry’s Service Delivery Director, said: "We’re sorry to customers who will be disrupted by industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over this period, we know there will be more cancellations than usual across all routes.

“I’d ask those planning to travel to check their journey in advance, as well as on the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.”

The RMT union says the action is being taken because of CrossCountry’s refusal to negotiate on enhancements to overtime and rest day working, despite previously agreed commitments.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry is trying to wriggle out of agreements and block fair pay for our members.

“We will not accept that and our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action. Our members deserve proper recognition for the work they do, and we will campaign until they get it.

“We urge the employer and Department for Transport to negotiate properly and help us reach a negotiated settlement.”

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced an overtime ban. We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT that avoids disruption for passengers, and remain available to continue talks."

For the latest information on service levels during the period of industrial action, see here. Information on delay repay and alternative travel options are available at the same link.