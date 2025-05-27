Rail travellers using CrossCountry services should expect short-notice cancellations and other travel changes when an overtime ban begins early next month.

Staff are starting their action in a dispute over rest day working. As a result workers are refusing to work on their rest days between Monday, June 9 – Friday, October 25, excluding Sundays.

The RMT union says the action is being taken because of CrossCountry’s refusal to negotiate on enhancements (for all grades) to overtime and rest day working, despite previously agreed commitments.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry is trying to wriggle out of agreements and block fair pay for our members.

“We will not accept that and our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action.

“Our members deserve proper recognition for the work they do, and we will campaign until they get it.

“We urge the employer and Department for Transport to negotiate properly and help us reach a negotiated settlement.”

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced an overtime ban. We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT that avoids disruption for passengers, and remain available to continue talks."

The company said the planned industrial action will mean customers at Banbury can expect more short-notice cancellations and other changes to journeys than usual. Though CrossCountry will do everything possible to keep passenger disruption to a minimum, the nature of the industrial action by the union means that some impact to journeys will be inevitable, the spokesman said.