RAF's world famous Red Arrows to fly past Banbury this Saturday - here are the details
The Royal Air Force’s world famous aerobatics display team, the Red Arrows, will fly over Banbury this Saturday (June 29).
Now in its 60th year, the Red Arrows stunt team has earned itself a prominent place in popular culture.
This year, the team is using nine Hawk T1 aircraft to perform at several events over the summer.
The Red Arrows are expected to fly over Banbury at 7.17pm, earlier in the day, at 2.45pm a Lancaster Bomber will pass over as part of Armed Forces Day.