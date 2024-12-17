Members of the public will have to pay to park when Cherwell District Council moves to Banbury town centre – but staff and councillors will continue to park free.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is moving to Castle Quay Shopping Mall where it will take over one floor of the former BHS store and the former Gap unit as reported in the Banbury Guardian.

It will vacate Bodicote House which has been its home since the 1974 local government reorganisation. Along with the loss of Bodicote House will go the free visitor parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work begins in the new year on modifications to the units to form open plan offices for staff of the different council departments.

Those visiting the district council offices will have to pay for parking, if they do not walk, cycle or use public transport

A spokesman said: “With the council office at a more central location it will be easier than ever before for people to visit the office by public transport, walking or cycling. There will be no dedicated free parking for people visiting by car.

“Since the introduction of hybrid working arrangements, one floor of Bodicote House has been vacant for some time. We already use flexible arrangements at Bodicote House, meaning it is not a case of one desk for every member of staff.

"At Castle Quay we will operate a space-efficient office tailored to the council’s future needs, with 150 traditional workstations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Councillors and employees do not currently pay for parking at Bodicote House and this arrangement will continue when we relocate to Castle Quay. With our new, more central location we expect that more staff will walk, cycle or take public transport to the office.”