Work to convert the former BHS and Gap shops in Castle Quay, Banbury into new offices for Cherwell District Counci is about to begin.

The council has engaged contractor Workplace Creations as its main contractor to do the conversions following a competitive tendering process.

Workplace Creations has previously completed several public sector relocation projects and office conversions in shopping centres.

Councillor Lesley McLean, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance, Property and Regeneration, said: “I am delighted to report that this milestone has been reached.

Castle Quay, where the former Gap and BHS store units are to be converted into modern offices for Cherwell District Council

"We’re creating a modern office space that is fit for the future, reduces our environmental impact and will ensure that our ongoing running and maintenance costs are reduced, delivering better value for our taxpayers throughout the district.

“This move will not only put our council headquarters in a central location but will also increase footfall at Castle Quay and is part of our future regeneration plans for Banbury, to ensure a thriving and vibrant town centre.

“Our move to Castle Quay will help broaden the offer within the centre, providing residents with fully accessible district council services in a convenient town centre location, capitalising on Banbury’s strong public transport links.

“A lot of care has gone into the choice of contractor, and the transformation of our new office space is progressing at pace. It is very exciting to see this administration delivering for the future needs of our district.”

The new headquarters will include a council chamber for public meetings.

The refurbishment works and relocation from Bodicote House are scheduled to be completed by early spring 2025.