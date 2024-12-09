Council HQ move to former BHS and Gap shops in Castle Quay, Banbury is about to begin

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Work to convert the former BHS and Gap shops in Castle Quay, Banbury into new offices for Cherwell District Counci is about to begin.

The council has engaged contractor Workplace Creations as its main contractor to do the conversions following a competitive tendering process.

Workplace Creations has previously completed several public sector relocation projects and office conversions in shopping centres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Lesley McLean, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance, Property and Regeneration, said: “I am delighted to report that this milestone has been reached.

Castle Quay, where the former Gap and BHS store units are to be converted into modern offices for Cherwell District Councilplaceholder image
Castle Quay, where the former Gap and BHS store units are to be converted into modern offices for Cherwell District Council

"We’re creating a modern office space that is fit for the future, reduces our environmental impact and will ensure that our ongoing running and maintenance costs are reduced, delivering better value for our taxpayers throughout the district.

“This move will not only put our council headquarters in a central location but will also increase footfall at Castle Quay and is part of our future regeneration plans for Banbury, to ensure a thriving and vibrant town centre.

“Our move to Castle Quay will help broaden the offer within the centre, providing residents with fully accessible district council services in a convenient town centre location, capitalising on Banbury’s strong public transport links.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A lot of care has gone into the choice of contractor, and the transformation of our new office space is progressing at pace. It is very exciting to see this administration delivering for the future needs of our district.”

The new headquarters will include a council chamber for public meetings.

The refurbishment works and relocation from Bodicote House are scheduled to be completed by early spring 2025.

Related topics:WorkBanburyBHS
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice