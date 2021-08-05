Probus Compton Club of Banbury sets out plans for 50th anniversary celebrations

Photo: Bob Langton recently took over the office as chairman from past chairman Peter Brown of the Probus Compton Club of Banbury. (Submitted photo)

The Probus Compton Club of Banbury is celebrating the 50th anniversary of when it was founded - 12 months late because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Special events have now been planned over the coming months. A number of VIPs have been invited to two celebration dinners in September and October, which feature two distinguished speakers.

The club, originally formed at the Whately Hall Hotel in Banbury, is for retired professional and businessmen and intended to serve as a focal point for the development of social activity among retired businessmen of similar age and background.

The club's new chairman, Bob Langton, said: “The actual anniversary was in July 2020, but because of Covid restrictions all celebration events were cancelled and rebooked for 12 months later.

“We made a real effort to keep in touch with all our members during the Covid lockdown of the past 16 months, with zoom meetings, regular e-letters and welfare calls. We lost six members over that period.”

New members are most welcome and the committee is already working on the programme for 2022 which will also include a number of outings for members and in some cases their wives.