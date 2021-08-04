Banbury primary school teacher takes on swimming challenge to help Diabetes UK charity

Helen Griffiths, a year three teacher at Hanwell Fields Community School in Banbury this past school year, has started the Diabetes UK virtual English Channel swim.

She said: "I'm taking on Swim22, from July 22 to October 22 in support of Diabetes UK.

"I’m swimming for any children that have been diagnosed with diabetes, especially the two incredible pupils at Hanwell Fields Community School. That's why I'll be lowering my goggles and clocking up the lengths to raise money to fund research breakthroughs and support those living with diabetes. Wish me luck and please support my challenge by hitting the donate button."

She has swum 10.5 miles towards her 22 mile target. She is swimming her miles at Spiceball Leisure Centre.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Helen's Swim22 challenge can use the following web link to her Just Giving page: https://swim22.diabetes.org.uk/fundraising/helen2625She added: "I am so excited to be raising money for Diabetes UK as I have taught two children who were diagnosed with diabetes at Hanwell Fields school, and they have been incredibly brave and amazing.