Politicians hope for speedy decision on huge Oxford Utd stadium to be built in Cherwell

Politicians are hoping for a speedy decision on Oxford United’s plans for a new stadium in Cherwell district after the government issued a pause on the decision.

The club want to build a 16,000-seater stadium at The Triangle site near Kidlington, which will become their new home after their lease at the Kassam Stadium runs out.

Cherwell District Council granted planning permission for the stadium on August 14. A local opposition group is ‘considering’ its options, see here, and the Banbury area has voiced concerns about 45-minute road blocks around matches that have been a police condition of approval.

Due to its size, the application was referred to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, who typically has 21 days to decide whether to call it in for reconsideration.

An Oxfordshire County Council plan for the proposed Oxford Utd FC stadium at Kidlington

Steve Reed became the new secretary of state after deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigned earlier this month.

The Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government issued a ‘holding direction’ on September 11 to allow the secretary of state more time to decide whether to call it in.

The department said the holding direction should not be read as an indication of how the secretary of state views the application.

Councillor Ian Middleton, who represents Kidlington, said: “I would not necessarily read into it with the sudden resignation and change of secretary of state.

“I think it’s a good indication that they are taking the matter seriously.

“There are an awful lot of key issues that need to be given proper consideration, particularly the fact that it’s on green belt land and that it could have serious implications for other developments in the area.”

He added that the impact on traffic and local businesses was also important for the secretary of state to consider.

Councillor Middleton previously wrote to the secretary of state with concerns about the plans, and Friends of Stratfield Brake wrote to ask him to call in the decision.

Conservative councillor Liam Walker, who represents Hanborough and Hailey, said: “I know this prolongs uncertainty for the club, fans and residents, but a scheme of this size must be properly scrutinised.

“Hopefully this pause is simply to allow the new Secretary of State the time needed to properly review the application.

“Only last week Steve Reed said the government needs to ‘build baby build’ and I would hope that starts with the Oxford United stadium, which has already seen enough delays over the years.”

Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East, raised the issue of the need for speedy agreement on the stadium plans directly with Mr Reed, and repeated this just yesterday when she met him in person.

She said: “Oxford United needs to be able to go ahead with its much-needed new stadium as quickly as possible.

“I will keep calling on the government to be as quick as they can – for the sake of the club, fans and our local economy”

Ms Dodds and Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury, wrote to Mr Reed earlier this month asking for the stadium plans to be rubber-stamped quickly.

The lease on the Kassam stadium has been extended to June 2028. The plans include an 180-bed hotel, a conference and events centre, and other facilities.

OUFC was contacted for comment.