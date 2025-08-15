Cherwell District Council planners' decision to approve a new Oxford Utd football stadium outside Kidlington is open to challenge says a campaign group.

And Banbury’s hospital watchdog group, Keep the Horton General, says the condition to shut the road to Oxford for 45 minutes before and after matches is ‘madness’.

The plans were rubber-stamped on Thursday evening after a long planning meeting in Banbury. The Yellows secured planning permission to build the new 16,000-seater stadium on land at The Triangle south of Kidlington roundabout.

Given the scale of the plans, the decision will be referred to the Secretary of State, who will decide whether it should be called in for further examination.

Friends of Stratfield Brake, which has long opposed the stadium plans over its location on green belt land, said it thought there was a lack of scrutiny on many aspects of the plans.

Banbury’s Keep the Horton General campaign group says it is ‘madness’ to be closing the main route to the JR and other hospitals. “The decision should definitely be called in for further scrutiny.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen. And how are they going to police that? Road blocks? How is anyone supposed to know ahead of time? Not all football matches are at 3pm on Saturday.”

A spokesperson from the Stratford Brake group said: “Thursday’s decision comes as no surprise unfortunately and concludes for now, a process which has seen the community in the affected area shut out of decision-making by our county and district councils at every opportunity.

“Members of the planning committee, and at times officers, seemed to struggle to grasp the key issues at hand and relevant process.

“There has been a concerning lack of scrutiny on many aspects, not least financial, and we believe the decision is open to challenge.

“Over the next few days, we will be reviewing the planning decision and considering next steps.”

Councillor Ian Middleton, who represents Kidlington East on the district and county council, said: “It’s a bad decision for the people of Kidlington.

“There are a lot of holes in this application. I tried to highlight quite a lot of them. I’m not sure if other members of the planning committee fully appreciate where those holes were.

“I think they got it wrong, and unfortunately the people of Kidlington are going to suffer from that.

“I know lots of people who have said it’s affected their mental health, and other who have said they’re losing sleep over it.”

He believes there is ‘a good chance’ there would be a judicial review.

One Banbury resident told the Banbury Guardian: “I was stunned to learn the Oxford Road south of the roundabout will be closed to all traffic (except buses and 'blue light' vehicles) for 45 minutes before and after each match to secure the safety of the attendees.

“So far as i was aware this had not been disclosed earlier and it gives considerable weight to the objections voiced by the two local councillors at the start of the meeting.

“Many people have to get to and from Oxford, especially from communities north of Kidlington and following diversions via the A40 will cause much heart ache - especially to those travelling by car to the JR and Churchill hospitals.

“I am amazed our elected representatives were so overwhelmed by the slick presentation by the proposer that they ignored the inconvenience of their constituents. So much for 'the principle of the polluter mitigating his pollution’.

“What is wrong with a footbridge or subway between Oxford Parkway / Water Eaton P&R at the developer's expense to obviate this unnecessary inconvenience to residents?”

Chief executive of Oxford United Tim Williams previously said: “You don’t get these things right without there being an awful lot of debate and an awful lot of challenges.

“In many ways, it’s the people who don’t want this to happen who have helped us get to the point where it’s something that really will happen because we’ve refined it in such a way that it works, and that’s what democracy is all about. That’s what debate is all about.”

Many MPs and councillors have celebrated the approval of the stadium, including Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East, Calum Miller, MP for Bicester and Woodstock, leader of Oxford City Council Susan Brown and councillor Liam Walker.

Oxford Utd can stay at the Kassam Stadium until 2028 while the new grounds are being built, now that planning permission has been given.

Cherwell District Council said in a press release: “Proposals for the 16,000-seat stadium were discussed by councillors at a meeting on Thursday. The committee voted to approve the application, which includes a hotel, restaurant, gardens, car park and transport infrastructure.”

The site known as “The Triangle,” is between Stratfield Brake and Oxford Parkway Railway Station in Kidlington. A key factor in the decision was the applicant justifying a need to build on Green Belt land.

Councillor David Hingley, Leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “Building on Green Belt land must not be taken lightly and requires very special circumstances to apply. Oxford United presented a compelling case, demonstrating the urgent need for the club to relocate and the wide-ranging benefits that their stadium will bring to the wider community.

“This well-informed decision has followed the consideration of thousands of pages of information and representations from both supporters and those concerned about the impact on the local area. It was a complex decision to make, but it now allows certainty for the future.”

Cherwell’s statement said: “Because Green Belt land has particular protections under national planning policies, applicants have to demonstrate Very Special Circumstances (VSC) that clearly outweigh the harm caused, in order for development there to be permitted.

“Oxford United made a VSC case including the need for the club to leave its current stadium, the lack of alternative sites and evidence of the community and economic benefits the new stadium will realise.”