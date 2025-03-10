Police thank public after missing teenage Banbury boy is found

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:46 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 14:44 BST
Police have thanked the public for their help after a teenage boy, reported missing from Banbury, was found.

Thames Valley Police placed a ‘thank you’ post on its area Facebook page the 16-year-old, Joshua, was found safe and well. He went missing on Sunday.

"Thank you to those of you who shared our appeal to find 16-year-old Joshua who was reported missing from Banbury,” they said on TVP Cherwell.

Joshua was found early today (Monday) the social media post said.

