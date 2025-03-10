Police thank public after missing teenage Banbury boy is found
Police have thanked the public for their help after a teenage boy, reported missing from Banbury, was found.
Thames Valley Police placed a ‘thank you’ post on its area Facebook page the 16-year-old, Joshua, was found safe and well. He went missing on Sunday.
"Thank you to those of you who shared our appeal to find 16-year-old Joshua who was reported missing from Banbury,” they said on TVP Cherwell.
Joshua was found early today (Monday) the social media post said.