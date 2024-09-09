Police put out appeal for witnesses after Banbury boy is knocked off his bike in hit and run

Thames Valley Police has put out an appeal for witnesses or information after a teenage boy was knocked off his bike in a hit and run in Banbury.

The appeal was put out following the collision on the Warwick Road (B4100), Banbury on Sunday at around 1400 hours.

A 14 year old boy was knocked off of his bike by an unknown vehicle but it was reportedly a dark grey or blue VW Golf style vehicle. The vehicle in question was also reportedly speeding and failed to stop after the collision occurred.

The incident happened on the stretch of road between the Barley Mow junction and the Hardwick roundabout, north of North Oxfordshire Academy.

Warwick Road, Banbury where a boy was knocked off his bicycle on Sunday afternoon

Anyone with any information related to this incident should contact PC 8500 Flint of the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team on 07973154636 or email [email protected].

Alternatively call 101 and quote reference number 43240432239 and the officer in charge will make contact with you.