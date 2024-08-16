Plans for seven new homes in Chipping Norton refused despite applicant describing land as 'unsightly'
Developer Axiom Planning has had their plans thwarted to introduce the seven homes to land at Kennel Lane.
Proposals had also included details of informal associated car parking for the 0.65 hectare site.
In a planning paper, Axiom Planning had said: “All of the land identified for housing development is either existing residential garden or areas which are ancillary to the existing dwellings, most notably informal car parking.
“A lot of the site is currently in a poor state visually and is considered unsightly.
"The number of new units proposed is therefore considered to be entirely in keeping with the prevailing pattern of development and will not have any harmful impact on the character of the area.
“The development will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate this area.”
But the plans were refused on August 7 by council development manager Abby Fettes.
The council said, in its reason for refusal: “The provision of up to seven new dwellings on this site would appear overly cramped and would result in an over development, intensification and transformative urbanisation of the land to the detriment of the semi-rural, low key character and appearance of the area, the wider protected Cotswold National Landscape and the setting of the town.
“The adverse impacts of granting planning permission with regard to the impact on the protected lanscape, and the character, appearance and setting of the area and wider town would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.
