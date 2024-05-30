Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a new ‘drive-thru’ Burger King and Costa on a busy Banbury road have been approved by Cherwell District Council.

The Burger King and Costa will replace CAR Motor Services and a car washing business on Southam Road.

Plans were originally submitted for development by Fretwell Investment Ltd last year (March 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, this was refused by the council’s planning team because the council deemed the access route to the site unsuitable and believed the development would impact the character of the area.

The proposed site of the new Burger King and Costa, which is currently used as an MOT test centre and car wash.

In the new application, Fretwell Investment Ltd made amendments to the layout of the site, reducing the size of the Burger King and adjusting the drive-thru entry lanes.

They said: “Following refusal of the application, the applicant has made amendments to layout moving the proposed Burger King building further back into the site and reducing its proposed height. Further analysis of the suitability of the vehicular access has been undertaken along with the suitability of the drive through lane.”

The revised plans will see 23 parking spaces separated into two sections and two covered bicycle stands created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also states that around 37 new jobs will be created at the two establishments, which will have the capability to operate from 5am until 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

Banbury Town Council objected to the plans because it believed the two drive-thrus would take away important trade from town centre businesses.