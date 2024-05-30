Plans approved for new 'drive-thru' Burger King and Costa in Banbury
The Burger King and Costa will replace CAR Motor Services and a car washing business on Southam Road.
Plans were originally submitted for development by Fretwell Investment Ltd last year (March 17).
However, this was refused by the council’s planning team because the council deemed the access route to the site unsuitable and believed the development would impact the character of the area.
In the new application, Fretwell Investment Ltd made amendments to the layout of the site, reducing the size of the Burger King and adjusting the drive-thru entry lanes.
They said: “Following refusal of the application, the applicant has made amendments to layout moving the proposed Burger King building further back into the site and reducing its proposed height. Further analysis of the suitability of the vehicular access has been undertaken along with the suitability of the drive through lane.”
The revised plans will see 23 parking spaces separated into two sections and two covered bicycle stands created.
It also states that around 37 new jobs will be created at the two establishments, which will have the capability to operate from 5am until 11pm from Monday to Sunday.
Banbury Town Council objected to the plans because it believed the two drive-thrus would take away important trade from town centre businesses.
In response to this concern, Fretwell Investment Ltd noted the nearby Starbucks on Southam Road and said the new development ‘would not lead to a significant adverse impact on the town centre.’