Oxfordshire fire brigade staff absence due to mental health problems rises - union boss describes 'crisis'

Oxfordshire fire brigade staff absence due to mental health issues rose last year. The Fire Brigades Union said national figures reveal a ‘crisis’.

Between 2021 and 2024, a total of 70 Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) staff took at least one day off work for mental health reasons.

In 2021/22, 30 staff absences were recorded. The following year, there was a decrease as 19 mental health absences were logged. But the figures rose again in 2023/24 when 21 such absences were recorded by OFRS. 14 were due to ‘anxiety/stress’ as well as two marked as PTSD.

Data obtained by Accident Claims Advice (ACA) via a Freedom of Information Request, found that anxiety, stress, depression and PTSD were the most common conditions cited for staff mental health absences in the last three years.

Fire Brigades Union General Secretary Matt Wrack says investment is needed to rebuild the service to ease mental health stress on firefighters. Picture AFP via Getty

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) General Secretary, Matt Wrack, said: “We are facing a mental health crisis in the fire and rescue service. Since attending traumatic incidents is an unavoidable part of the job for firefighters, mental health support is vital.”

Rob MacDougall, Chief Fire Officer for Oxfordshire, said: “Mental health issues are rising throughout the UK and across the whole population, not just in the emergency services.

“We are acutely aware of this national trend and the wellbeing of our workforce is extremely important to us. We have a number of mental health and wellbeing initiatives in place to support every individual.”

These include mental health first aiders and incident de-briefs where firefighters have been exposed to traumatic events.

Wellbeing and mental health awareness training is available and an employee assistance programme is in place, along with a Headspace personal guide to mindfulness. Both programmes are free for colleagues and families. The firefighter’s charity also provides a range of mental health and wellbeing services.