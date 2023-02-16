Oxfordshire County Council has made the Stonewall list for most inclusive employers.

Over the past year, the council said it has made a “significant effort to create an inclusive working environment”, which has included employees engaging with the LGBTQ+ communities and attending Pride events in Witney and Oxford.

This has earned the council a place in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers List 2023, which is a national ranking by the charity of how inclusive workplaces are among employers from all sectors of the workforce. The council was rated 90 on a list that included universities, banks, and supermarkets, amongst others.

Cllr Mark Lygo said: “I am delighted that Oxfordshire County Council has received a gold award, building on the bronze we received last year, for our work in promoting inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.

“The award represents the amazing steps we’ve taken to promote inclusion in our communities. Oxfordshire County Council is proud to stand with everyone in our LGBTQ+ communities.”

Nancy Kelley, chief executive officer of Stonewall, said: “It’s been fantastic to see all the work put in by Oxfordshire County Council over the past year to create a workplace where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to thrive as themselves.

