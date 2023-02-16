News you can trust since 1838
Oxfordshire County Council makes it onto Stonewall’s list for leading LGBTQ+ inclusive employers

Oxfordshire County Council has been recognised for its work supporting LGBTQ+ staff to feel comfortable at work.

By Jack Ingham
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 5:15pm
Oxfordshire County Council has made the Stonewall list for most inclusive employers.
Over the past year, the council said it has made a “significant effort to create an inclusive working environment”, which has included employees engaging with the LGBTQ+ communities and attending Pride events in Witney and Oxford.

This has earned the council a place in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers List 2023, which is a national ranking by the charity of how inclusive workplaces are among employers from all sectors of the workforce. The council was rated 90 on a list that included universities, banks, and supermarkets, amongst others.

Cllr Mark Lygo said: “I am delighted that Oxfordshire County Council has received a gold award, building on the bronze we received last year, for our work in promoting inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.

“The award represents the amazing steps we’ve taken to promote inclusion in our communities. Oxfordshire County Council is proud to stand with everyone in our LGBTQ+ communities.”

Nancy Kelley, chief executive officer of Stonewall, said: “It’s been fantastic to see all the work put in by Oxfordshire County Council over the past year to create a workplace where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to thrive as themselves.

“For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we have to hide who we are it can take an enormous personal toll and hold us back from fulfilling our true potential. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes our workplaces a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff be proud of who they are.”

