Kineton businesswoman thrilled to be shortlisted once again for national beauty and hair awards

Charlie Byfield, who runs the award winning hair and beauty business Blush and Roses out of Kineton and also works from The Finishing Touch salon in Deddington, is thrilled to be shortlisted for the Best Bridal Hair Category at this year’s awards.

The shortlisted finalists of the competition will compete against one another locally before heading to the national grand final red carpet event in Birmingham in April where they will be judged by former boy band Blue member Duncan James and X Factor singer Jake Quickenden.

Charlie said: “I’m thrilled to be a finalist again this year and especially in a new category of Best Bridal, its been such a busy year with national weddings for us creating amazing styles for all of our brides up and down the country and being a part of their special day.

"To have been recognised for all the hard work is amazing and I feel very grateful to all my clients , friends and family for their support, I love making my clients feel beautiful and confident and I can not wait for all my brides this year its going to be amazing!"

For more information about Charlie Byfield and her salon see the website here: www.blushandroses.uk or on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/blushandroses1

The grand final of the awards will take place over the weekend of Friday and Saturday April 21-22.

Tickets for the event are available from the award’s website here: https://hairandbeautyawards.co.uk/pages/the-grand-final.