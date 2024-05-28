Over 10,000 illegal vapes seized by Oxfordshire trading standards officers - 'a substantial problem'
The head of Trading Standards said the team has seen a very concerning but predictable development in sales of the vapes.
This reflects a national trend amid safety concerns. A proposed ban on disposable vapes was announced by government in January.
Figures from the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) charity suggest 7.6 per cent of 11 to 17-year-olds now vape regularly or occasionally, up from 4.1 per cent in 2020.
Councillor Dr Nathan Ley, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Inequalities and Community Safety, said: “Rechargeable vapes are a proven tool for adult smokers to help with quitting smoking and are almost twice as effective as other forms of nicotine replacement therapy.
"However, they should not be used by children or non-smokers as nicotine is highly addictive, with withdrawal sometimes causing anxiety, trouble concentrating and headaches. This is alongside other unknown long-term effects on health.”
The trading standards team has seized 10,000 illegal disposable vapes across the county.
Jody Kerman, Oxfordshire’s Head of Trading Standards, said: "We have recently seen a very concerning but unfortunately predictable development where reasonably sophisticated concealments, secured by electromagnet, have been used in an attempt to evade detection.
"This is clear evidence that illegal vapes are now being deliberately sold by organised crime groups”.
How to spot an illegal vape – check the packaging for the following tell-tale signs that a disposable vape may be illegal:
A nicotine content above 2 per cent (or 20mg/ml)
The capacity above 2ml
A puff count above 1,200
No UK address for an importer/manufacturer
A health warning that doesn’t include the exact wording “This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance”
Jody Kerman said: “Whilst the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is very welcome, this is clearly going to be a significant problem for many years to come”.
Disposable vapes have driven alarming rise in youth vaping. The Government is introducing new powers to restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops so they don’t appeal to children.
The new law will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.