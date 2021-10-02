Occupants of car in M40 collision near Banbury escape serious injury

Firefighters from Bicester, Banbury Fire Station and Kidlington attended the road traffic collision on the M40 between junctions 10 and 11 just after midnight.

The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted a statement on its Facebook about the crash, which said: "Thankfully the driver and rear passenger were both able to walk out the vehicle after a medical assessment and we had used our heavy rescue gear to remove the rear door and force the front door open."

The collision was the first of two attended by firefighters with the Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service on the M40 during the early morning hours of today Saturday October 2.

Multiple fire crews attended a road traffic collision on the M40 just after 12am Saturday October 2 (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

