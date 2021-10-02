'Miracle nobody seriously injured' in crash involving multiple HGVs and car on the M40 near Banbury

The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement on its Facebook page about the collision which said: "Just after 2am this morning we were called to reports of multiple HGVs and a car involved in a collision on the M40 J10-11 on a stretch of the motorway not far from an earlier collision we had attended.

"On arrival we found all three lanes completely blocked due to the collision.

"Amazingly nobody was trapped, and all occupants of the vehicles involved had managed to get themselves out suffering only minor injuries who we administered first aid to.

Firefighters from the Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to a collision involving multiple HGVs and a car early this morning, Saturday October 2 (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

"From the photos you can see the extent of the damage to the vehicles and it is a miracle nobody was seriously injured.

"We can’t stress how important it is to keep your eyes on the road, wear your seatbelt, take breaks if driving for long periods of time and give yourself enough free space in the road ahead to allow you to come to a stop safely if you should need to. Collisions happen when you run out of time and space.

"For more road safety information please visit http://www.365alive.co.uk/cms/content/drivers-and-passengers"