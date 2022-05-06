New 20mph speed limit will be introduced on busy road near Banbury school

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet has approved the reduction of the speed limit to 20mph for the A422 Stratford Road in Banbury.

The approved proposal will replace the existing 30mph speed limit on the A422 located 50 metres west of its junction with Warwick Road, and the 40mph speed limit west of its junction with Bretch Hill.

County and district Cllr Mark Cherry, (Lab, Ruscote Banbury), said: “It’s taken three years to get to this point. This is good news.

Council approves reduction of speed limit to 20mph for busy Banbury road

"This will hopefully improve safety for North Oxfordshire Academy school children and local community residents of Trinity Close that have originally raised concerns with local labour councillors for Ruscote.”

A full public consultation on lower speed limit was undertaken earlier this year by Oxfordshire County council.

Twenty-four responses were received during the formal consultation, which included six objections, 15 expressions of support, and three no objections or opinions.

Several of the expressions of support also requested consideration of a wider 20mph limit within the town. A wider 20mph limit is being considered by Banbury members and the town council.

Objections were received form six members of the public, mainly on the grounds that a lower limit was not required, with the school travel time periods comprising only a short part of the day.