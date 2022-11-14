Must see collection of Star Wars toys comes to the Banbury Museum this Saturday

The collection will be both a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and also of the iconic design work and art of the Star Wars movies.

The collection of vintage toys and original cinema posters will be on display at the museum until March 19 and promises to be a must see for any fan of the record-breaking film franchise.

The May The Toys Be With You collection is both a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and also of the iconic design work and art of the Star Wars movies.

One of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters is coming to the Banbury Museum this Saturday.

For little kids and big kids alike, this is an opportunity to view many rarely seen Star Wars treasures, and young Jedi may even have an opportunity to dress up and wield a lightsaber themselves!

The exhibition has already broken visitor attendance records at a host of museums around the country, and it is now visiting Oxfordshire for the first time ever.