Missing Brackley teenager has been found, say Northamptonshire Police
Alexia Ponting, the teenager who went missing from Brackley, has been found according to police.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:26 am
The 15-year-old went missing on Tuesday and police appealed to the public for help in tracing her.
This morning (Thursday) Northants Police tweeted that she had been found and thanked the public for their help.
They said: "We're pleased to confirm missing teenager Alexia has now been found, thanks to all who shared our appeal."